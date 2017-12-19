Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gene Munster On Apple's 2018 Outlook

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2017 4:08pm   Comments
Share:
Gene Munster On Apple's 2018 Outlook
Related AAPL
Can Amazon's Stock Sustain Its Success In 2018?
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2017
Apple Stock Fine After Downgrade; 3 Reasons Why This Bitcoin ETF Hasn't Topped (Investor's Business Daily)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) hit an all-time high of $177.20 on Monday, but a downgrade from analysts at Nomura sent the stock lower Tuesday.

The Expert

Wall Street analyst-turned-venture capitalist Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. 

The Thesis

Apple, like any other company, will have its period of "ebbs and flows," but Apple's longer-term sentiment remains favorable, Munster said as a guest during CNBC's "Squawk Alley" segment Tuesday. 

Part of Apple's favorable growth profile for next year is the services business, which accounts for 15 percent of revenue but is growing at a 20-percent-plus rate, Munster said. He said he expects the iPhone average selling price for at least the next few quarters to be $740, $35 higher than the Street's estimate.

While there will be fluctuations in Apple's business ahead, the only move for Apple's stock is higher, Munster said. 

Separately, Munster said in a brief research report over the weekend that the iPhone X will reach a global supply and demand equilibrium in the middle of January. This implies that Apple's March ending quarter will see a "small bump up" from the December ending quarter.

Price Action

Shares of Apple were trading lower by more than 1 percent Tuesday afternoon.

Related Links:

Optical Stocks In Focus Following Apple's Deal With Finisar

Apple iPhone X Still Hard To Find In Stores, Even As Online Lead Times Improve

Photo courtesy of Apple. 

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017InstinetDowngradesBuyNeutral
Nov 2017Wells FargoReinstatesMarket PerformMarket Perform
Nov 2017ArgusMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Gene Munster iPhone iPhone Demand iPhone XAnalyst Color CNBC Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Can Amazon's Stock Sustain Its Success In 2018?
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: LongFin's Crazy Move, Skipper Out At ESPN, Dad Shoes, Housing Starts Rise
Nomura Downgrades Apple, Says iPhone X Is Priced In
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Economic Data
Apple, Akamai, Marriott, Twitter: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For December 18
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AAPL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.