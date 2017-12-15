Top Solar Analyst Explains Canadian Solar Downgrade
Axiom analyst Gordon Johnson downgraded Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) to Hold Friday after the firm’s CEO reported a take-private offer of $18.47 per share.
The rate not only suggests 29-percent downside to Johnson’s fair value estimation of $26, but also implies inflation in Axiom’s modeling assumptions.
"Anecdotally, the way we take it is CEO is telling us that we're being a bit aggressive in our valuation approach,” Johnson said on Benzinga's PreMarket Prep show.
However, Johnson adjusted his thesis with reluctance.
"The downgrade on CSIQ is a tough one because we really like the long-term story,” he said, praising the firm’s management team.
Risks Cloud Near-Term Performance
The ratings update partly reflects fresh near-term risks to earnings.
Canadian Solar’s fourth quarter estimates assume the sale of projects expected to have been sold in the third quarter to Korea Electric Power Corporation (ADR) (NYSE: KEP) and China’s Shenzhen Sungold Solar Co. Ltd. — revenue that could be delayed by trouble from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.
“Given that Congress is about to go on break, we think there's a lower probability that CFIUS approves these projects before year-end,” Johnson said. "If this does not happen, we believe there's going to be a significant cut to Canadian Solar's Q4 revenue and EPS.”
While the projects could come through in 2018, according to Johnson, a KEP-less Q4 could realize revenue of just $1 billion against $1.7 billion estimates, with earnings per share down to 57 cents against $1.04 estimates. Those cuts, in turn, could pressure the stock and compound investor concerns about the sales timeline.
Here’s To A Brighter 2018
Meanwhile, the potential for a buyout does lend Canadian Solar a “floor,” Johnson said, but the firm may sell for less than it’s $18.47 offer.
“If this deal were to fall apart and the board didn’t approve, I think the floor on the stock would come out, as well as the potential ceiling, but we just see a number of near-term risks to the stock,” he said. “You can hold the stock, and if you’re willing to hold it for a year, you’re fine, because I think next year has bright things for them.”
Latest Ratings for CSIQ
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2017
|Axiom Capital
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Nov 2017
|Roth Capital
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Aug 2017
|Barclays
|Downgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Underweight
View More Analyst Ratings for CSIQ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: axiom Gordon JohnsonAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Media Interview Best of Benzinga
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.