2017 was a good year for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) investors given a near 50 percent return and the stock trading close to its all-time highs. Many among Wall Street are expecting 2018 to be just as rewarding to investors.

The Analyst

Citi's Jim Suva maintains a Buy rating on Apple's stock with an unchanged $200 price target.

The Thesis

Heading into 2018 Suva offered five reasons to justify his bullish stance on Apple's stock.

1. The iPhone "super upgrade cycle" will improve as the company fixes production issues which resulted in longer lead times versus prior cycles.

2. A reduction in the U.S. corporate tax rate would result in a 7 percent boost to Apple's earnings per share. A cash repatriation tax break/holiday to support share buybacks could add another 7 percent to its EPS.

3. Higher screen repair costs and higher chargers for AppleCare could represent a catalyst in addition to growth in App Store revenue and Services.

4. Apple's enterprise business represents another area of growth in the mid-term and the company's Applewood business is a longer-term positive.

5. Apple's stock is still trading at a 20 percent discount versus the S&P 500 index and is merely in-line with its five-year median despite showing improving fundamentals.

Price Action

Shares of Apple were trading higher by 1.3 percent at $172.97.

Related Links:

Apple Analyst Shrugs Off Demand Concerns: 'Gross Margin Is The Key'

ICYMI: Apple Is Gaining Ground On Activated Smartphones In China