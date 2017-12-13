Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Citi Expects Apple's Stock To Ripen In 2018

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2017 2:31pm   Comments
Share:
Citi Expects Apple's Stock To Ripen In 2018
Related AAPL
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Finisar Surges Following $390M Contract From Apple; Nordic American Tanker Shares Slide
Optical Stocks In Focus Following Apple's Deal With Finisar
Apple Up, This Bank Breaks Out; Take Some Profits In This Bitcoin ETF? (Investor's Business Daily)

2017 was a good year for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) investors given a near 50 percent return and the stock trading close to its all-time highs. Many among Wall Street are expecting 2018 to be just as rewarding to investors.

The Analyst

Citi's Jim Suva maintains a Buy rating on Apple's stock with an unchanged $200 price target.

The Thesis

Heading into 2018 Suva offered five reasons to justify his bullish stance on Apple's stock.

  • 1. The iPhone "super upgrade cycle" will improve as the company fixes production issues which resulted in longer lead times versus prior cycles.
  • 2. A reduction in the U.S. corporate tax rate would result in a 7 percent boost to Apple's earnings per share. A cash repatriation tax break/holiday to support share buybacks could add another 7 percent to its EPS.
  • 3. Higher screen repair costs and higher chargers for AppleCare could represent a catalyst in addition to growth in App Store revenue and Services.
  • 4. Apple's enterprise business represents another area of growth in the mid-term and the company's Applewood business is a longer-term positive.
  • 5. Apple's stock is still trading at a 20 percent discount versus the S&P 500 index and is merely in-line with its five-year median despite showing improving fundamentals.

Price Action

Shares of Apple were trading higher by 1.3 percent at $172.97.

Related Links:

Apple Analyst Shrugs Off Demand Concerns: 'Gross Margin Is The Key'

ICYMI: Apple Is Gaining Ground On Activated Smartphones In China

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017Wells FargoReinstatesMarket PerformMarket Perform
Nov 2017ArgusMaintainsBuy
Nov 2017BernsteinMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Apple India Apple Services Citi iPhoneAnalyst Color Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Finisar Surges Following $390M Contract From Apple; Nordic American Tanker Shares Slide
Optical Stocks In Focus Following Apple's Deal With Finisar
32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Climbs Over 100 Points; Helios and Matheson Analytics Shares Slide
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; VeriFone Issues Weak Outlook
A Trendy New ETF From Pacer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AAPL

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.