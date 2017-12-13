Citi Expects Apple's Stock To Ripen In 2018
2017 was a good year for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) investors given a near 50 percent return and the stock trading close to its all-time highs. Many among Wall Street are expecting 2018 to be just as rewarding to investors.
The Analyst
Citi's Jim Suva maintains a Buy rating on Apple's stock with an unchanged $200 price target.
The Thesis
Heading into 2018 Suva offered five reasons to justify his bullish stance on Apple's stock.
- 1. The iPhone "super upgrade cycle" will improve as the company fixes production issues which resulted in longer lead times versus prior cycles.
- 2. A reduction in the U.S. corporate tax rate would result in a 7 percent boost to Apple's earnings per share. A cash repatriation tax break/holiday to support share buybacks could add another 7 percent to its EPS.
- 3. Higher screen repair costs and higher chargers for AppleCare could represent a catalyst in addition to growth in App Store revenue and Services.
- 4. Apple's enterprise business represents another area of growth in the mid-term and the company's Applewood business is a longer-term positive.
- 5. Apple's stock is still trading at a 20 percent discount versus the S&P 500 index and is merely in-line with its five-year median despite showing improving fundamentals.
Price Action
Shares of Apple were trading higher by 1.3 percent at $172.97.
Latest Ratings for AAPL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2017
|Wells Fargo
|Reinstates
|Market Perform
|Market Perform
|Nov 2017
|Argus
|Maintains
|Buy
|Nov 2017
|Bernstein
|Maintains
|Outperform
