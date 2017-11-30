Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Sell-Side Takeaway From Amazon's re:Invent 2017 Conference
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2017 3:08pm   Comments
Share:
A Sell-Side Takeaway From Amazon's re:Invent 2017 Conference
Related AMZN
Amid Retail's Resurgence, Here Are 4 Stocks One Analyst Is Watching
Tech ETFs And Stocks Tumble: Time To Buy?
Anti-Amazon: A Favorite Investment Theme For 2018 (Seeking Alpha)

Online retail behemoth Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) hosts the annual Amazon Web Services re:Invent conference, a platform to announce new product offerings, certify developers on the AWS platform and provide training.

The AWS re:Invent 2017 is underway now in Las Vegas.

The Analyst

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brent Bracelin offered his take on the conference.

The Thesis

The 2017 narrative clarified that AWS is focusing new innovation on three main areas: databases, machine learning and automation, Bracelin said in a Wednesday note. (See Bracelin's track record here.

After attending the keynote by AWS CEO Andy Jassy, the analyst said he came away impressed by the several product announcements that appealed to AWS' developer roots. The audience was excited about EKS, Fargate, Aurora, Serverless, SageMaker and Rekognition Video, Bracelin said.

Bracelin shared some highlights from the presentation:

  • AWS's 44.1-percent market share in IaaS/PaaS, more than the share of the next nine competitors combined
  • Strong performance in serverless computing
  • The Aurora database's strong growth
  • New customer wins, with NFL, Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) among the additions
  • New AWS database and storage products
  • New AWS management tools
  • New AI and ML tools

"While our conversations with customers suggest enterprises continue to shift to a multicloud strategy, the pace of AWS innovations, coupled with the breadth of cloud functionality, should continue to sustain high growth for an $18 billion cloud platform that is disrupting a trillion-dollar legacy IT stack," Bracelin said. 

The Price Action

At the time of writing, Amazon shares were advancing 1.08 percent to $1,173.77. The shares are up about 55 percent year-to-date.

Related Links:

Walmart Is Proving It Can Defend Against Amazon, Says RBC Capital

Analyst: Amazon's Entry Into Pharmacy Sector Isn't As Lucrative As Many Assume

Latest Ratings for AMZN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017NomuraMaintainsBuy
Oct 2017CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Oct 2017UBSMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Brent Bracelin KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + EXPE)

Amid Retail's Resurgence, Here Are 4 Stocks One Analyst Is Watching
Tech ETFs And Stocks Tumble: Time To Buy?
Are Restaurants Safe From The Amazon Effect?
CVS, Aetna Pop On Merger Update
Guess Which Companies Get The Most Web Traffic?
Tech Shares Rebound In Overnight Trading As Focus Turns Toward OPEC, Senate
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AMZN

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.