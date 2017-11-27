Black Friday appears to have been a successful selling event for retailers, as traffic levels remained solid while ShopperTrak reported a less than 1 percent decrease in foot traffic in stores.

The Analyst

KeyBanc Capital Markets' Bradley Thomas, Jason Gere, Brett Andress, Edward Yruma and others.

The Thesis

Online commerce remains a "key avenue for growth" for retailers but foot traffic levels were "broadly solid" across multiple store check throughout Black Friday. Here is a summary of how some of the most notable physical and digital retailers performed during the selling event.

Hardlines

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) was slightly more aggressive in promotions but overall "uninspiring" with undifferentiated promotions versus its peers.

(NASDAQ: BBBY) was slightly more aggressive in promotions but overall "uninspiring" with undifferentiated promotions versus its peers. Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) gained market share and saw healthy traffic. The company's credit turnaround is also gaining momentum.

(NYSE: BBY) gained market share and saw healthy traffic. The company's credit turnaround is also gaining momentum. Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) likely benefited from the impact of Hurricane Harvey in impacted markets which represents around 20 percent of total sales.

Toys

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS): overall both companies performed "OK" but it's too early to draw conclusions. However, smaller and mostly private toy companies likely overshadowed Mattel and Hasbro throughout the weekend.

Relatad Link: With Consumer Confidence Up, Retailers Hope For Blissful Holidays

Softlines and eCommerce

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) continued to focus on fashion and devices, including $20 to $50 off Amazon devices and 30 to 50 percent off Prime-exclusive deals on clothing.

(NASDAQ: AMZN) continued to focus on fashion and devices, including $20 to $50 off Amazon devices and 30 to 50 percent off Prime-exclusive deals on clothing. Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS)'s Black Friday promotions were similar to last year (50 percent off the entire store) but was increased slightly to an extra 10 percent off online purchases ahead of Cyber Monday.

(NYSE: GPS)'s Black Friday promotions were similar to last year (50 percent off the entire store) but was increased slightly to an extra 10 percent off online purchases ahead of Cyber Monday. Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) offered the same promotion as last year where deals across many product categories were available online at 12:01 a.m. Thanksgiving morning and in stores as of 6:00 p.m.

(NYSE: WMT) offered the same promotion as last year where deals across many product categories were available online at 12:01 a.m. Thanksgiving morning and in stores as of 6:00 p.m. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) benefited from strong sales of cold weather goods and the company could have been an outsized winner.

Household and Personal Care

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) saw "good" store traffic on Thanksgiving evening and Black Friday with lots of new membership signups for its loyalty program.

(NASDAQ: ULTA) saw "good" store traffic on Thanksgiving evening and Black Friday with lots of new membership signups for its loyalty program. Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL): Specialty beauty companies offered lots of compelling gift sets and saw busy foot traffic.

(NYSE: EL): Specialty beauty companies offered lots of compelling gift sets and saw busy foot traffic. Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL) was incrementally promotional which could boost sales but at the expense of margins.

(NYSE: NWL) was incrementally promotional which could boost sales but at the expense of margins. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) heavily promoted its water bottles which could similarly weigh on margins.

Posted-In: Black Friday KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color News Retail Sales Events Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.