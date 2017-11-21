Oppenheimer Analyst Breaks Down Lowe's Q3 Report
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported third quarter results Tuesday that consisted of a top- and bottom-line beat and a reiteration of its full year fiscal 2017 guidance.
The Analyst
Oppenheimer's Brian Nagel.
The Thesis
Overall, Lowe's reported a "good quarter," but the problem is the company's results are often compared to its much larger rival, Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD), Nagel said during CNBC's "Squawk Box" segment. (See Nagel's track record here.)
During the third quarter, Lowe's reported a 5.7 percent comp increase, which is a "good number" on its own, but falls short of Home Depot's 7.7 percent comp increase in the same third quarter, Nagel said.
The company's full-year comp guidance of 3.5 percent implies that Lowe's benefited in the quarter from hurricane-related sales, the analyst said. The retailer maintained its full-year guidance despite recording a beat in the third quarter, but investors shouldn't read too much into this, Nagel said.
"They beat in Q3, they didn't raise guidance," he said. "I don't know if I would necessarily read into that they are expecting some kind of slowdown. That probably implies they are trying to set the bar a down a little bit lower for themselves and hopefully beat results again."
Price Action
Shares of Lowe's were trading lower by nearly 2 percent ahead of Tuesday's market open.
Photo courtesy of Lowe's.
Latest Ratings for LOW
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2017
|KeyBanc
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Aug 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Aug 2017
|Baird
|Maintains
|Outperform
