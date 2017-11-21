Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oppenheimer Analyst Breaks Down Lowe's Q3 Report

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 21, 2017 9:12am   Comments
Share:
Oppenheimer Analyst Breaks Down Lowe's Q3 Report
Related LOW
Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For November 21
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of Earnings
Lowe's: Lobbying For The Big Leagues (Seeking Alpha)

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported third quarter results Tuesday that consisted of a top- and bottom-line beat and a reiteration of its full year fiscal 2017 guidance.

The Analyst

Oppenheimer's Brian Nagel.

The Thesis

Overall, Lowe's reported a "good quarter," but the problem is the company's results are often compared to its much larger rival, Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD), Nagel said during CNBC's "Squawk Box" segment. (See Nagel's track record here.) 

During the third quarter, Lowe's reported a 5.7 percent comp increase, which is a "good number" on its own, but falls short of Home Depot's 7.7 percent comp increase in the same third quarter, Nagel said. 

The company's full-year comp guidance of 3.5 percent implies that Lowe's benefited in the quarter from hurricane-related sales, the analyst said. The retailer maintained its full-year guidance despite recording a beat in the third quarter, but investors shouldn't read too much into this, Nagel said. 

"They beat in Q3, they didn't raise guidance," he said. "I don't know if I would necessarily read into that they are expecting some kind of slowdown. That probably implies they are trying to set the bar a down a little bit lower for themselves and hopefully beat results again."

Price Action

Shares of Lowe's were trading lower by nearly 2 percent ahead of Tuesday's market open.

Related Links:

Home Deport Surrenders Most Of Tuesday's Gains

Lowe's Earnings Report Shows It's No Home Depot

Photo courtesy of Lowe's. 

Latest Ratings for LOW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017KeyBancInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Aug 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Aug 2017BairdMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for LOW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Brian Nagel home improvement Oppenheimer retail earningsAnalyst Color CNBC Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HD + LOW)

Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For November 21
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of Earnings
14 Stocks To Watch For November 21, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For November 21, 2017
The Week Ahead For Nov. 20: A Short Holiday Trading Week That Still Offers Several Catalysts
Cramer: Stop Jumping To 'Conclusions Based On The Tape'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on LOW

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.