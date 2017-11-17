Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Thinks Ross Stores Was 'Stellar Across The Board'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2017 9:22am   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Thinks Ross Stores Was 'Stellar Across The Board'
Related ROST
31 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks To Watch For November 17, 2017
Will Tesla Really Blow Our Minds? And Other Questions: Investing Action Plan (Investor's Business Daily)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) reported Thursday its third quarter earnings, which exceeded expectations by a notable margin.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley's Kimberly Greenberger maintains an Overweight rating on Ross Stores' stock with a price target boosted from $70 to $77.

The Thesis

Ross Stores' earnings report was "stellar across the board" and exceeded even the "most bullish expectations," Greenberger said in a note. For instance, the off-price retailer's 4 percent comp not only came in ahead of expectations of a 1-2 percent comp, but could prove to be "one of the best results in our coverage" on both a one-year and two-year basis. The company also benefited from both traffic and units per transaction, which is particularly impressive at a time when the retail environment as a whole is volatile.

Management's fourth quarter comp guidance of 2 to 3 percent is merely "icing on the cake" and could prove to be conservative given the strong momentum seen in the third quarter, the analyst said. Investors could expect to see "significantly more" earnings upside and the market will "continue to reward the stock."

Off-price retailers like Ross Stores continue to steal market share from department stores and specialty retailers and there are "no signs of the beat and raise story stopping in 4Q or 2018."

Price Action

Shares of Ross Stores were trading higher by more than 8 percent Friday morning at $71.50, which is above the stock's 52-week high of $69.81.

Related Links:

Amazon Can't Win The Battle Against Off-Price Retailers

TJX, Ross And Burlington Will Open The Same Number Of Stores Macy's, Sears And JC Penney Are Closing

Latest Ratings for ROST

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Oct 2017BuckinghamAssumesNeutral
Sep 2017JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ROST
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Department Stores Kimbergly Greenberger Morgan Stanley Off Price Retailers retail earningsAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ROST)

31 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks To Watch For November 17, 2017
8 Stock's Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
12 Stocks To Watch For November 16, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For November 16, 2017
Is The Price Right To Buy These 3 Discount Retail Stocks?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on ROST

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.