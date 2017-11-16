Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

2 Sell-Side Reactions To The Nelson Peltz-Procter & Gamble Proxy Play
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 16, 2017 2:11pm   Comments
Share:
2 Sell-Side Reactions To The Nelson Peltz-Procter & Gamble Proxy Play
Related PG
10 Key Technical Levels To Watch On Thursday
The Latest On Nelson Peltz And The Procter & Gamble Board Seat
DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main Buys iShares Europe, ... (GuruFocus)

Activist investor Nelson Peltz shocked Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) investors after his Trian Partners won a vote recount for a board seat on Wednesday by 43,000 votes.

P&G acknowledged the victory in a statement on Wednesday.

“The results are still preliminary and are subject to a review and challenge period during which both parties will have the opportunity to review the results for any discrepancies,” the statement said.

The recount results took Wall Street analysts by surprise as well. P&G is a better company with Peltz on board, said Bernstein analyst Ali Dibadj

“Our view remains that if Peltz ultimately wins, it will be good for the stock,” Dibadj said in a Wednesday note. (See Dibadj's track record here.)

Bernstein is in favor of Peltz pushing P&G to streamline its operations, but a breakup may be a more efficient way of unlocking the company’s full value, the analyst said. 

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth said Petz’s addition to the board is a “significant” positive for the stock.

“I believe he would be a catalyst for of change for to streamline operations and emphasize stronger brands and divestiture of weaker ones,” Feinseth said Thursday. (See Feinseth's track record here.)

Procter & Gamble stock jumped 1.3 percent Thursday following news of a potential vote reversal. Trian owns $3.5 billion in P&G stock.

Bernstein maintains an Outperform rating and $101 price target for P&G stock. Tigress Financial has a Neutral outlook for P&G.

Related Links:

Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Paulson, And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio

What Is A 'Snake Pit' And Why Should Procter & Gamble Shareholders Care?

Photo courtesy of Procter & Gamble.

Latest Ratings for PG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Sep 2017Bank of AmericaMaintainsBuy
Sep 2017MacquarieInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Hedge Funds Price Target Reiteration Management Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PG)

10 Key Technical Levels To Watch On Thursday
The Latest On Nelson Peltz And The Procter & Gamble Board Seat
Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For November 16
10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Markets Hug Flat Line In Early Going As Investors Digest Earnings, Economic Data
Barron's Picks And Pans: Tesla, Sony, PayPal And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on PG

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.