Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Amazon Worth $1 Trillion? Morgan Stanley Does The Math

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2017 1:36pm   Comments
Share:
Is Amazon Worth $1 Trillion? Morgan Stanley Does The Math
Related AMZN
Earnings Preview: More Retail Results With Home Depot Reporting Tomorrow
Amazon Cash Could Help E-Retailer Cash In On Unbanked Shoppers, Analyst Says
FAANG Stocks Help Drive This MFS Fund's Outperformance (Investor's Business Daily)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) could very well be worth $1 trillion within months, and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) may not be far behind in joining the prestigious group.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley's Brian Nowak maintains an Overweight rating on Amazon's stock with an unchanged $1,250 price target.

The Thesis

Amazon boasts three high-margin revenue streams that happen to be growing faster than the core retail business, Nowak said in a Sunday note. (See Nowak's track record here.)

The AWS cloud segment is projected to grow at a compounded growth rate of 33 percent through 2020, followed by Other (advertising and other initiatives) at 32 percent and Subscriptions at 28 percent, the analyst said. These three units are likely to grow as large as Amazon's core retail business and contribute approximately 50 percent of Amazon's total gross profit dollars, he said. 

Nowak conducted a sum-of-the-parts valuation of the pieces of Amazon's business that would drive a $1 trillion valuation:

  • Core retail business ($600 billion or $815 per share): assumes the $200 billion business will grow at a 13 percent rate while the third party business reaches a 25 percent EBITDA margin in 2022. Amazon's 1P business would be worth $388 per share and the 3P business would be valued at $401 per share.
  • AWS ($270 billion or $555 per share): Amazon's AWS segment would be valued at 13x 2022 EV/EBITDA, which implies a slight discount to other cloud-based companies, even though AWS boasts a superior top-line growth rate of 18 percent from 2020 to 2022 versus 8 percent today.
  • Subscription ($69 billion or $141 per share): Amazon's subscription business will see a 17 percent compounded annual growth rate through 2022 and reach $21 billion as Amazon grows its Prime membership base to 146 million across the world.
  • Other/ Advertising ($55 billion or $112 per share): Amazon can grow its advertising business at 17 percent from 2020 through 2022. But this outlook may even be conservative as it implies Amazon accounts for just 4 percent of the total US 2022 online ad market.

Price Action

Shares of Amazon gained 0.7 percent Monday morning and are higher by 50 percent since the start of 2017.

Related Links:

Putting Amazon's Amazing $60 Billion Earnings Move Into Perspective

Chamath Palihapitiya Defends His $1 Trillion Amazon Valuation

Latest Ratings for AMZN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Oct 2017UBSMaintainsBuy
Oct 2017Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Amazon 3P Amazon Advertising Amazon Prime AWS Brian Nowak cloudAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

Momentum: Ride it Out As Long As You Can
Earnings Preview: More Retail Results With Home Depot Reporting Tomorrow
Citigroup: Green Dot's Good News May Be Priced In
Amazon Cash Could Help E-Retailer Cash In On Unbanked Shoppers, Analyst Says
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears: Apple, Intel, Nike, Tesla And More
Here's Why Apple Will Be Worth $1 Trillion By The End Of 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AMZN

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.