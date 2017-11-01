Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Likes Blackstone, UnitedHealth

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said instead of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY), he would buy Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN).

Analysts have downgraded Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) and investors have turned against the stock, but Cramer likes its technology and he wants to buy it.

Instead of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), Cramer would buy UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH).

Cramer is a buyer of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX). He likes the dividend yield and the CEO.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) is fantastic, said Cramer. He is a buyer of the stock.

Latest Ratings for RLGY Date Firm Action From To Oct 2017 Keefe Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Aug 2017 Barclays Maintains Underweight Jul 2017 Wedbush Maintains Outperform View More Analyst Ratings for RLGY

