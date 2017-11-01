Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Likes Blackstone, UnitedHealth
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said instead of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY), he would buy Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN).
Analysts have downgraded Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) and investors have turned against the stock, but Cramer likes its technology and he wants to buy it.
Instead of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), Cramer would buy UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH).
Cramer is a buyer of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX). He likes the dividend yield and the CEO.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) is fantastic, said Cramer. He is a buyer of the stock.
Latest Ratings for RLGY
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2017
|Keefe Bruyette & Woods
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Aug 2017
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Jul 2017
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
