Biogen's Core Business Impresses While Potential Alzheimer's Catalyst Looms
Analysts at Morgan Stanley turned bullish on Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) as the company's phase 3 Alzheimer's catalyst could "make all its potential issues disappear." The firm's Matthew Harrison upgraded Biogen's stock rating from Equal-Weight to Overweight with a price target boosted from $311 to $375 (see Harrison's track record here).
Biogen has multiple therapies to treat Alzheimer's in its pipeline, including a lead candidate called Aducanumab which is currently undergoing a phase 3 trial, Harrison commented in his upgrade note. Expectations are calling for a readout of the trial in late 2019 or early 2020, but an Alzheimer's related catalyst could come sooner in a phase 1b follow-up at CTAD in November.
Beyond Alzheimer's, Biogen's SMA drug Spinraza realized the best launch of any orphan asset with $300 million in sales in just the first two quarters after launch, Harrison continued. The therapy could realize peak sales of $4 billion and the therapy could boost the company's topline growth rate by 3 to 4 percent. This would imply that Biogen will be a "mid-single digit percent grower" heading into the key catalyst of Alzheimer's data releases.
Aside from the company's therapies, Biogen's "strong" balance sheet could fund additional M&A activity, the analyst concluded. These forms of business development could prove to be a way for management to "supercharge growth."
At time of publication, shares of Biogen were up 3.67 percent at $326.48.
Latest Ratings for BIIB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Sep 2017
|Raymond James
|Downgrades
|Strong Buy
|Market Perform
|Sep 2017
|SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for BIIB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
