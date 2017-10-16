10 Most/Least Crowded Trades Of Week Ended Oct. 13

Releasing its weekly update on the most and least crowed trades of the week ended Oct. 13, UBS identified AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) as the most overweight and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) as the most underweight.

A crowded trade refers to an asset class, which attracts unusually large number of market participants. On the contrary, the least crowded draws the least investor attention.

Data on both the most and least crowded are pertinent, as the former helps investors remain cautious on overbought stocks that are ready to burst at the seams. The latter can be used to identify promising underappreciated opportunities.

According to UBS's Shanle Wu, the list includes stocks that are most overweight and underweight by global active fund managers across different regions and countries, including global, major developed markets such as U.S., Europe, Japan and Australia, global emerging markets, and Asia ex-Japan region and the ten major markets in the region.

The Most Crowded Trades

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA).

(NYSE: BABA). Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

(NASDAQ: MSFT). UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH).

(NYSE: UNH). Visa Inc (NYSE: V).

(NYSE: V). Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO).

(NASDAQ: AVGO). Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN).

(NASDAQ: PCLN). Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG).

(NASDAQ: GOOG). Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN).

(NASDAQ: TXN). Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA).

The Least Crowded Trades

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

(NASDAQ: AAPL). Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM).

(NYSE: XOM). Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

(NYSE: JNJ). Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B).

(NYSE: BRK-B). Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG).

(NYSE: PG). AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T).

(NYSE: T). Toyota Motor Corp (TYO: 7203).

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE).

(NYSE: GE). HSBC Holdings plc (ADR) (NYSE: HSBC).

(NYSE: HSBC). Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX: CBA).

