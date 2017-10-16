Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Most/Least Crowded Trades Of Week Ended Oct. 13
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2017 3:53pm   Comments
Share:
10 Most/Least Crowded Trades Of Week Ended Oct. 13
Related AAPL
Understanding The Implications Of iPhone X Supply Constraints
VirnetX Wins Big Patent Case Against Apple
New Highs For Indexes; Apple, JPMorgan, Goldman Prop Up Dow (Investor's Business Daily)
Related MSFT
5 Tailwinds That Could Carry Yext Shares Higher
Bank Earnings Preview: Goldman Sachs And Morgan Stanley Report Tomorrow

Releasing its weekly update on the most and least crowed trades of the week ended Oct. 13, UBS identified AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) as the most overweight and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) as the most underweight.

A crowded trade refers to an asset class, which attracts unusually large number of market participants. On the contrary, the least crowded draws the least investor attention.

Data on both the most and least crowded are pertinent, as the former helps investors remain cautious on overbought stocks that are ready to burst at the seams. The latter can be used to identify promising underappreciated opportunities.

See also: The Q2 Earnings Season, Explained

According to UBS's Shanle Wu, the list includes stocks that are most overweight and underweight by global active fund managers across different regions and countries, including global, major developed markets such as U.S., Europe, Japan and Australia, global emerging markets, and Asia ex-Japan region and the ten major markets in the region.

The Most Crowded Trades

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA).
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).
  • UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH).
  • Visa Inc (NYSE: V).
  • Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO).
  • Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN).
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG).
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN).
  • Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA).

The Least Crowded Trades

  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM).
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).
  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B).
  • Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG).
  • AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T).
  • Toyota Motor Corp (TYO: 7203).
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE).
  • HSBC Holdings plc (ADR) (NYSE: HSBC).
  • Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX: CBA).

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017KeyBancUpgradesSector WeightOverweight
Oct 2017BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Sep 2017PiperJaffrayMaintainsOverweightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Shanle Wu UBSAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AFL)

Understanding The Implications Of iPhone X Supply Constraints
VirnetX Wins Big Patent Case Against Apple
Apple Is A Buy, Even If You Have Doubts About The iPhone
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 16, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: Health Insurers, Tesla Firings And Big Analyst Rating Changes
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher; Netflix Earnings In Focus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on AAPL

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.