Analysts at Mizuho Securities turned incrementally bullish on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) for three key reasons. The firm's Vijay Rakesh maintains a Buy rating on Nvidia's stock boosted from $180 to $220.

First, Nvidia's exposure to the cryptocurrency and gaming sectors remains strong, Rakesh commented in a research report. Specifically, a fact-finding trip to Asia revealed shipments of GPU and motherboard devices had risen 50 percent quarter over quarter versus the prior "just flat." Meanwhile, GPU pricing has been trending higher for much of the quarter and represents another tailwind for Nvidia.

Second, Nvidia likely began shipping its Volta V100's during the second week of July and likely realized new design wins among Chinese clients, including Tencent, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU).

Third, Nvidia's exposure to the automotive segment remains strong as well, the analyst continued. While Drive PX and Drive PX2 are still priced at a premium, the acceleration in the autonomous roadmap bodes well for Nvidia.

Finally, the analyst's incremental bullish stance on Nvidia is based on a 55x multiple on the company's fiscal 2019 earnings per share estimate and the assumption the company grows into a $20 to $30 billion data center/automotive total addressable market from just $1.8 billion in DC revenue today.

Latest Ratings for NVDA Date Firm Action From To Oct 2017 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Sep 2017 Bank of America Maintains Buy Aug 2017 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA

