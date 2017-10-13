Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings, which initially sent shares lower. However, the company's earnings were very much "solid" and investors aren't appreciating the stock's attractive valuation, Buckingham Research Group's James Mitchell commented in a report.

Bank of America's reported earnings of 48 cents per share, which was a penny better than what the analyst was expecting and 2 cents better than what the Street was expecting. Revenue was "slightly higher" than expected, NII was $100 million better than expected and reflected a two basis point improvement in the NIM despite an acceleration of deposit pricing.

Mitchell maintains a Buy rating on Bank of America's stock with an unchanged $30 price target, noting investors should "prefer this stock into year end."

By segment, investment banking activity was $200 million above expectations which more than offset a $10 million loss in mortgage banking, the analyst said. Consumer banking growth was also "solid" given an 8 percent loan growth and a 9 percent growth in deposits. On the other hand, the company wide NCO ratio fell from 40 basis points in the second quarter to 39 basis points and may indicate the company is seeing "stable credit loss trends."

Nevertheless, the bank's stock is trading only 11.1x the analyst's 2018 EPS estimate which implies investors aren't "fully appreciating its above average asset sensitivity via a material mix shift in deposits and potentially lower deposit betas this cycle."

Related Links:

Big Bank Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet: The Thing That Matters Most For Each Bank

Ranking the 5 Big Bank Stocks Kicking Off Earnings Season

Latest Ratings for BAC Date Firm Action From To Oct 2017 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Oct 2017 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Aug 2017 Wells Fargo Reinstates Outperform View More Analyst Ratings for BAC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Buckingham Research James MitchellAnalyst Color Earnings News Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.