Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Transocean Vs. Diamond Offshore: A New Oil & Gas Pair Trade
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2017 3:49pm   Comments
Share:
Transocean Vs. Diamond Offshore: A New Oil & Gas Pair Trade
Related RIG
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 12, 2017
Deutsche Bank's 3 Favorite Oil Service Picks: Patterson-UTI, Halliburton, C&J
Related DO
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 3%; AZZ Shares Plummet
Analyst Upgrades 5 Offshore Oil Stocks

Citigroup has identified a long/short pair trade in the offshore drilling sector as it previews third quarter results. 

A pair trade is a strategy of taking opposing positions in two highly correlated instruments in a bid to mitigate risk.

Citi upgraded shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) from Neutral to Buy, while it downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE: DO) from Neutral to Sell.

At the time of writing, shares of Transocean were sliding 2.21 percent to $10.38 and those of Diamond Offshore were slumping 4 percent to $14.40.

This pair can work in an industry upturn or a protracted downturn, analyst Scott Gruber said in a note. It's still premature to be bullish on offshore drilling fundamentals, the analyst said. (See Gruber's track record here.) 

After prior decisions drove initial underperformance through the downturn, the gap has started to reverse for Transocean under new management, according to Citi. The firm projects a further run in either a bullish or bearish outcome.

Diamond Offshore has done a great job of navigating through the downturn — but the valuation has moved too far above the DCF fair value, Gruber said. 

Citi projects Transocean can outperform Diamond Offshore by about 80 percent in a bull scenario and by 55 percent in a bear scenario.

Related Links: 

Deutsche Bank's 3 Favorite Oil Service Picks: Patterson-UTI, Halliburton, C&J

A Host Of Upgrades For Offshore Oil Companies As RBC Sees A Recovery

Latest Ratings for RIG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017CitigroupUpgradesNeutralBuy
Oct 2017Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Sep 2017UBSUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for RIG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Citigroup diamond offshore drilling Transocean LTDAnalyst Color Upgrades Downgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DO + RIG)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 12, 2017
Deutsche Bank's 3 Favorite Oil Service Picks: Patterson-UTI, Halliburton, C&J
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Transocean
5 Top Performing Energy Stocks Of September
Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Exxon Loses #1 Energy Spot, Chevron Names New CEO
Watch These 6 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on RIG
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.