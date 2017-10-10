Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Transocean

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 10, 2017 7:23am   Comments
Share:
Related RIG
5 Top Performing Energy Stocks Of September
Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Exxon Loses #1 Energy Spot, Chevron Names New CEO
Declining Order Backlog Is a Concern for Noble (GuruFocus)

On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options volume in Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG). The options trading volume was two times the average daily options volume.

During the trading session, Khouw noticed a sale of 20,000 contracts of the Jan. 9 puts and a purchase of 10,000 contracts of the Jan. 11 calls for approximately even money. If the stock trades below $9 at the January expiration, the trader is going to have to buy the stock for $9. If it trades approximately 5 percent higher, the trader is going to make a profit on the trade.

Posted-In: Mike Khouw Options ActionCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RIG)

5 Top Performing Energy Stocks Of September
Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Exxon Loses #1 Energy Spot, Chevron Names New CEO
Watch These 6 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 29
Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 28
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on RIG
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.