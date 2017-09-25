Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Transocean Crosses $10 For The First Time Since May After UBS Upgrade
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 25, 2017 12:08pm   Comments
Share:
Related RIG
Analyst Upgrades 5 Offshore Oil Stocks
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 25, 2017

Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) share are trading higher by 68 cents (6.8 percent) at $10.00 in Monday's session.

Before the open, UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Crude Oil futures trading higher by nearly 2 percent is also contributing to the move higher.

Transocean's higher opening print of $9.67 stands as the low for the day as of 11:50 a.m. EST. The follow-though move higher took the stock to $10.14, but it's attempting to remain in the $10.00 handle.

That marks the highest level for the stock since May 25, when it peaked at $10.51. It hasn't closed over $10.00 since the prior session, when it ended at $10.44.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RIG)

Analyst Upgrades 5 Offshore Oil Stocks
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 25, 2017
A Host Of Upgrades For Offshore Oil Companies As RBC Sees A Recovery
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 25, 2017
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Yellen's Speech
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 18, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on RIG
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.