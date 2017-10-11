Market Overview

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Nike And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2017 8:43am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) has been one of his favorite stocks. He has a long position and wants to stay long.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) is extremely speculative, and Cramer would not buy it. It has no earnings, so investors who want to own it have to use money they can lose, added Cramer.

The recovery in Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) is going to take multiple quarters, said Cramer.

Instead of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX), Cramer wants to buy Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH).

Latest Ratings for KTOS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017Drexel HamiltonInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jul 2017SunTrust Robinson HumphreyDowngradesBuyHold
Jan 2017SunTrust Robinson HumphreyInitiates Coverage OnBuy

