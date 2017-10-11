Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Nike And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) has been one of his favorite stocks. He has a long position and wants to stay long.
FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) is extremely speculative, and Cramer would not buy it. It has no earnings, so investors who want to own it have to use money they can lose, added Cramer.
The recovery in Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) is going to take multiple quarters, said Cramer.
Instead of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX), Cramer wants to buy Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH).
Latest Ratings for KTOS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Drexel Hamilton
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Jul 2017
|SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Jan 2017
|SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for KTOS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
