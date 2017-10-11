On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) has been one of his favorite stocks. He has a long position and wants to stay long.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) is extremely speculative, and Cramer would not buy it. It has no earnings, so investors who want to own it have to use money they can lose, added Cramer.

The recovery in Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) is going to take multiple quarters, said Cramer.

Instead of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX), Cramer wants to buy Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH).

Latest Ratings for KTOS Date Firm Action From To Aug 2017 Drexel Hamilton Initiates Coverage On Buy Jul 2017 SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Downgrades Buy Hold Jan 2017 SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Initiates Coverage On Buy View More Analyst Ratings for KTOS

