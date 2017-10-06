Deckers Channel Checkers Bring Good Tidings For Key Season
Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) will deck the halls with cash this year, according to Stifel Nicolaus.
Limited product availability on Nordstromrack.com and Zappos.com suggests Deckers will start the holiday season in a better off-price inventory position than it did last year.
“Better aligned inventories in the U.S. market support a healthy supply/demand dynamic compared to last year, when we believe UGG off-price proliferation undermined full-price selling through DTC, and limited reorders with key wholesale accounts,” Stifel analyst Jim Duffy wrote in a Friday note.
Management’s progress in clearing low-quality platforms sets the stage for margin improvement, inspiring Stifel to raise its price target from $74 to $80 and reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.
What The Research Says
Stifel’s channel checks revealed a 20-percent year-over-year drop in off-price styles, with a 38-percent dip in the core boots subcategory offsetting a 12-percent increase in non-boot offerings. Deckers’ “Classic I” style sold out of off-price channels by August this year, while last year’s lingering clearance cache cut into full-price sales of other products.
The popular “Classic I” is now unavailable through wholesale distributors, whose off-price selection is largely composed of lower-demand styles.
“Cleaner inventory supports favorable supply/demand dynamics and potentially sets the stage for high margin in-season reorders,” Duffy wrote. “We view tighter distribution as emblematic of a stabilizing foundation.”
Pivotal Research shared similar sentiments. The research firm initiated coverage on Deckers with a Buy rating and $80 price target Thursday.
At the time of publication, Deckers was trading at $70.22.
Related Links:
Deckers Responds To Marcato Letter Calling For Board Changes
Why Canada Goose Shares Fell After A Big Q1 Beat
Latest Ratings for DECK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2017
|Stifel Nicolaus
|Maintains
|Buy
|Oct 2017
|Pivotal Research
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Aug 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for DECK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Jim Duffy Stifel NicolausAnalyst Color Long Ideas Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.