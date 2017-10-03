Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Excitement Around The Future Of GM May Already Be Priced Into The Stock

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2017 10:25am   Comments
Share:
Excitement Around The Future Of GM May Already Be Priced Into The Stock
Related GM
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 3, 2017
GM Shares Deserve A Higher Multiple, Bank Of America Argues In Upgrade Note
Green Monday for Capital Markets Around the Globe (GuruFocus)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) offered a glimpse into its future ambitions which begs the question: Is this a "sell the news" announcement? Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas may think so. The analyst maintains an Overweight rating on General Motors' stock with an unchanged $43 price target, which implies minimal upside from Monday's close of $42.15.

General Motors' vision of the future implies it can be "better and faster" than its rivals. The company is, after all, venturing into a new but crowded space and it is too early to declare the company as being a best in class player — or even a dominant player. Based on the analyst's checks and conversations with industry experts, it may be safe to conclude at this time that GM Cruise is "ahead of some competitors, but possibly behind others" (see Jonas' track record here).

Also, it is difficult to value General Motors' today based on its future prospects, the analyst continued. At this point, General Motors' Cruise Automation is worth $2 billion based on a "best guess," which is notably below Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s "Tesla Network" at just under $14 billion and implies a nearly 1-percent market share of total global miles traveled by 2030.

"Some investors that we have spoken with believe that GM's autonomous business could be worth as much as a multiple of this," the analyst wrote. "We note these assumptions are highly subjective and highly sensitive to changes in profitability, market share and discount rate."

Related Links:

GM Shares Deserve A Higher Multiple, Bank Of America Argues In Upgrade Note

Is GM Finally Getting The Props It Deserves?
_______
Image Credit: Mikerussell at English Wikipedia [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for GM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Bank of AmericaUpgradesNeutralBuy
Sep 2017Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Sep 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for GM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Long Ideas Reiteration Travel Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM + TSLA)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 3, 2017
Adam Jonas On Model 3: 'Most Auto Launches Have Hiccups, Tesla Is No Exception'
GM Shares Deserve A Higher Multiple, Bank Of America Argues In Upgrade Note
What To Make Of Tesla's Mixed Q3 Deliveries
'We Just Move Quick': The Story Of Algomus, A Startup That's Streamlining Big Data With AI
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Mostly Up With The S&P 500 Set For Another Record High
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on GM
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.