Video game stocks have been on fire in 2017, with Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) among the five best-performing stocks in the entire S&P 500 on the year.

Buckingham Research group recently initiated coverage of Activision, Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) with Buy ratings cross the board and said investors can expect the stocks to level up even further in coming months.

Activision

When it comes to gaming stocks, analyst Scott Krasik said Activision is the gold standard.

“Within the video game sector we view ATVI as the best managed and the best positioned to benefit from strong industry dynamics,” Krasik wrote.

While acknowledging that market sentiment is extraordinarily high at the moment, he said there is still room for upward earnings and guidance revisions. For now, Krasik said the risk/reward balance for Activision stock is still skewed higher, with 40 percent potential upside and only 20 percent potential downside.

EA

Krasik said now is the time for investors to get in the game when it comes to EA Sports stock. According to Krasik, industry tailwinds should carry EA to sustainable growth and long-term margin expansion. The company’s transition to a digital distribution model should provide a permanent bump to margins and help smooth out long-term revenue projections.

Take Two

Finally, Krasik said Take Two is still in the early stages of its digitization process. While the company’s earnings will continue to have a cyclical element, margin expansion and sales growth will raise the floor of those cyclical swings and could drive average earnings multiple expansion as well.

In addition to the Buy ratings, Buckingham has set price targets of $79 for Activision, $143 for EA Sports and $120 for Take Two.

Related Link: Highlights From Q2's 13-F Season

Latest Ratings for EA Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 Buckingham Initiates Coverage On Buy Sep 2017 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Buy Jul 2017 Bank of America Upgrades Neutral Buy View More Analyst Ratings for EA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Buckingham Research GroupAnalyst Color Long Ideas Price Target Initiation Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.