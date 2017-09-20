Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Apple Investors Shouldn't Worry About This Sell-Off
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2017 12:23pm   Comments
Share:
Why Apple Investors Shouldn't Worry About This Sell-Off
Related AAPL
Rosenblatt Suggests Apple iPhone 8 Preorders Are Weak; Users Holding Out For iPhone X?
Toshiba Spurns Western Digital, Signs Deal To Sell Memory Chip Unit To Group Led By Bain Capital
Stocks Mixed Ahead Of Fed Decision; Apple Undercuts Key Support Levels (Investor's Business Daily)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock is down more than 2 percent Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities released note suggesting iPhone 8 preorders are relatively weak compared to market expectations, as well as poor reviews of the new Apple Watch.

But before Apple investors panic over the sell-off, it’s important to keep the iPhone news and the subsequent market move in proper perspective.

On Tuesday night, Loup Ventures founder and former Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster told CNBC that, with Apple stock up roughly 40 percent prior to the iPhone 8 launch, the stock was long-due for a 5 to 10 percent technical correction.

“I tend to still believe we’ll get this pullback,” Munster said. “Once we get past the excitement of the preorders around the iPhone X, I think there’ll be naturally some concern about [what] the March quarter and June quarter look like next year.”

At the end of the day, Munster said the most important factor for Apple and its long-term investors is that the iPhone is still the best phone in the world and Apple’s augmented reality technology will lead the next generation of mobile innovation.

From a technical standpoint, the post-iPhone event pullback has Apple testing a major near-term support level on Wednesday. After the morning selloff, Apple is hovering around the $155 level that served as support on three separate occasions in August. Prior to that time, $155 served as resistance in both May and June.

If Apple closes Wednesday’s session above $155, it would be a good sign for Apple bulls. A pullback from all-time highs to Wednesday morning’s low of $158.26 would represent a modest 4.0 percent. However, if Apple closes below $155, the high end of Munster’s 5 to 10 percent range suggests the stock could be headed as low as $148 before finding support.

Joel Elconin contributed to this story.

Related Link: 7 Takeaways From Apple Investor Meetings Suggest Concern Over Face ID, iPhone X Pricing

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Sep 2017NomuraMaintainsBuy
Aug 2017NomuraMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Apple Watch Gene Munster iPhone 8Analyst Color Technicals Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Rosenblatt Suggests Apple iPhone 8 Preorders Are Weak; Users Holding Out For iPhone X?
Toshiba Spurns Western Digital, Signs Deal To Sell Memory Chip Unit To Group Led By Bain Capital
Apple's New iOS 11 Becomes Available; 4 Differences You Might Actually Notice
MassRoots CEO Explains Why 'Critics Are Missing The Point'
For Apple, Price Increases Historically Help Demand, Rather Than Hinder It
This App Is Trying To Make Saving As Easy As Spending
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on AAPL
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.