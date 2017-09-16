7 Takeaways From Apple Investor Meetings Suggest Concern Over Face ID, iPhone X Pricing

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) investors had their biggest week of the year, with the company finally unveiling its highly-anticipated 10-year anniversary iPhone family of products.

Following the event, KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo discussed Apple’s new devices with customers, and she said the jury is still out on the iPhone X, at least until preorders begin on Oct. 27.

In a new note, Kuo outlined seven key takeaways from the event and conversations with customers:

1. The market’s switch from touch ID to facial recognition ID is bad news for companies who produce fingerprint technology.

2. Apple is likely delaying iPhone X preorders because it wants to avoid cannibalizing iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus preorders.

3. Some Apple investors are concerned about sell-through of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus from Q1 of 2018.

4. Investors expect some profit-taking in Apple suppliers due to concerns over iPhone X demand and pricing.

5. Investors aren’t concerned about the fact that the iPhone X doesn't come in gold.

6. The Apple Watch Series 3 was an under-the-radar winner from the event, and investors see it as a potential leader in the high-end sports watch market.

7. The fact that Apple announced its AirPower wireless charger but failed to provide specific shipment dates or detailed tech specs for the device supports KGI’s theory that there may be production issues with the device.

For now, Kuo says Apple investors should have Oct. 27 circled on the calendar.

“We see concerns about market acceptance of Face ID and the pricing of iPhone X, before confirmation of robust pre-orders is seen. Therefore, market views may be mixed before pre-orders of iPhone X begin on October 27,” she wrote.

Apple stock finished launch week down 1 percent at $159.88.

