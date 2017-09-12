Argus initiated coverage of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) with a Buy rating and $196 price target for the shares, as it believes the company would benefit from demand growth for NAND and DRAM memory chips used in artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, cloud computing and other emerging technologies.

Analysts Jim Kelleher and T.W. Smith said the company's etch and deposition tools are enabling vertical scaling, an innovative process in the production of semiconductor chips. With the impending end of Moore's law, the analysts noted that semiconductor companies are seeking to improve the performance of chips through vertical scaling.

Therefore, the analysts said Lam Research stands to benefit, as its products allow vertical scaling and other key technological advancements. Additionally, the analysts said the company is benefiting from particularly strong demand growth and pricing power in memory, the source of three-quarters of the company's system shipments in the fiscal year fourth quarter.

See also: All The AMD Launches Thus Far This Year

Argus noted that the company's fiscal year fourth-quarter earnings released in late July showed 52 percent year-over-year jump in revenues, widening margins and a 93-percent increase in non-GAAP earnings per share.

Argus also noted that unshipped orders in backlog were $2.1 billion at the end of fiscal year 2017, higher than $1.4 billion at the end of 2016, This, according to the firm, is reflective of the surging demand for the company's products.

On valuation, the firm noted that Lam Research shares were up 58 percent year to date compared to a 20-percent gain by the peer group of Argus semiconductor stocks and a 22-percent gain by the PHLX Semiconductor. This has come on top of the 37-percent gain in 2016.

________

Image Credit: By Lam Research - Aus englischer Wikipedia, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for LRCX Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 Argus Research Initiates Coverage On Buy Aug 2017 Citigroup Downgrades Buy Neutral Mar 2017 Pacific Crest Upgrades Sector Weight Overweight View More Analyst Ratings for LRCX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: ArgusAnalyst Color Long Ideas Initiation Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.