Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Sets Amazon 5-Year Price Target At $1,800

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2017 8:43am   Comments
Share:
Analyst Sets Amazon 5-Year Price Target At $1,800
Related AMZN
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From September 6: Cabelas, Merck-Rigontec, Altice-Charter, Amazon-Kohl's
The Empires Strike Back: Intel, Boeing Score Rare Wins Against EU Antitrust Czar
Long-Term Investing and the Benefits of Boredom Arbitrage (GuruFocus)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s status as being both the "king of bricks AND clicks" earned the company additional support from Wall Street. D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte initiates coverage of Amazon's stock with a Buy rating and a 12–18-month $1,300 price target and a five-year out price target of $1,800.

Now that Amazon officially operates a physical retail presence through the acquisition of grocery chain Whole Foods, it is well positioned to gain even more market share from the entire retail sector, Forte argued in his initiation note. The expansion into physical retail was necessary to continue disrupting the sector even more.

tipranks.png

Amazon's new physical retail space when combined with its market-leading cloud unit called Amazon Web Services will help the company "sustain its profitable revenue growth" for the foreseeable future, the analyst added.

In fact, Amazon's M&A plans are expected to continue as the company is eyeing potential acquisitions of other grocery categories as well as apparel retailers and gas stations, the analyst suggested.

Finally, the secret behind Amazon's success is that it is able to empower other businesses to leverage its advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning through AWS to "further separate its efforts from legacy retailers."

Related Links:

Amazon's Emphasis Of Market Share Over Profits Could Keep Whole Food's Prices Low

Contrarian: Amazon Is One Of The Weakest Retailers There Is

Latest Ratings for AMZN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Aug 2017SunTrust Robinson HumphreyInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Aug 2017MizuhoReinstatesBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Long Ideas Price Target Initiation Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Wall Street's M&A Chatter From September 6: Cabelas, Merck-Rigontec, Altice-Charter, Amazon-Kohl's
The Empires Strike Back: Intel, Boeing Score Rare Wins Against EU Antitrust Czar
Here's What Investors Were Buying And Selling In August
Pro: Forget About The FAANG Stocks, Focus On Microsoft
Why Did Facebook Make A $600 Million Investment To Stream Indian Cricket?
Has Kroger Shelved Its Sales Struggles? A Q2 Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on AMZN
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.