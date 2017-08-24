Market Overview

HP Stands For Highly Praised; Analysts Gush Over Q3 Print
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 24, 2017 12:27pm   Comments
HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) is getting a lot of love from investors on Thursday, with the stock jumping more than 35 percent following the company’s Q3 earnings report. Wall Street also seems to be aboard the HP train, with both Deutsche Bank and Loop Capital releasing bullish new reports this week.

On Wednesday, Deutsche Bank analyst Sherri Scribner praised HP’s 10 percent sales growth and said the company is demonstrating strength across the board. She pointed out that supply sales have stabilized and HP is consistently gaining PC market share.

“We remain encouraged by the momentum HPQ is seeing across its business, and we see further runway for growth with the closing of the Samsung acquisition, opportunity to gain share in the A3 market, and positive trends in graphics and 3D-printing,” Scribner wrote.

Related Link: HP Beats Earnings, Raises Guidance, And The Stock Drops

Loop Capital followed up with its own report on Thursday in which analyst Ananda Baruah highlights several new reasons to be bullish on HP. According to Baruah, HP’s long-term revenue growth outlook suggests potential upside to the flattish consensus view, and the company’s robust free cash flow should not be overlooked. In addition, he says HP has set expectations low with its guidance and has left the door open for upward revisions.

“We believe there exists a reflexive interplay in HPQ’s long-term model, such that either revenue or OM guidance would be conservative should the other one be achieved,” Baruah wrote.

Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating and $22 price target for HP stock. Loop Capital has a Buy rating and $23 price target.

Latest Ratings for HPQ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017Loop CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jul 2017RBC CapitalUpgradesSector PerformOutperform
Jul 2017SusquehannaInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

Ananda Baruah Deutsche Bank

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

