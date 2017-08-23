Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Deutsche Banks Still Buying Intuit After A 'Clean' Q4 Beat

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2017 10:13am   Comments
Share:
Deutsche Banks Still Buying Intuit After A 'Clean' Q4 Beat
Related INTU
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2017
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU)'s "clean" earnings beat in its fourth-quarter results reaffirmed the bullish case for owning the stock, analysts at Deutsche Bank commented in a research report. Analyst Nandan Amladi maintains a Buy rating on Intuit's stock with an unchanged $150 price target.

In addition to a top and bottom-line beat, Intuit ended fiscal 2017 with 2.4 million subscribers, which exceeded management's own target of 2.3 million users. Looking forward to fiscal 2018, the company expects to boost its subscriber base to 3.3 million users, which implies a 40 percent year-over-year growth. The analyst believes this figure actually may be conservative and there is room to the upside.

Intuit's QBO ecosystem gained momentum throughout fiscal 2017 and the outlook for 2018 is consistent and implies "impressive" growth at this scale, the analyst said.

Meanwhile, the competitive landscape from peers including Xero "abated a bit," especially at the lower-end of the market where QBO SE is "growing relatively unencumbered," Amladi said. Also, QB Enterprise continues to grow while the SmartLook feature in TurboTax could prove to be a disruptive force for tax prep firms.

Bottom line, Intuit's solid execution in the quarter coupled with a clear path towards continued growth reaffirms the stock's upside potential to $150 per share.

Related Links:

The Market In 5 Minutes

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2017

Latest Ratings for INTU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017First AnalysisUpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight
Jun 2017CitigroupDowngradesBuyNeutral
Apr 2017BenchmarkInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for INTU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Nandan Amladi tax Tax Software TurboTaxAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTU)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2017
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
10 Stocks To Watch For August 23, 2017
10 Stocks To Watch For August 22, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2017
LogMeIn Expands Network Support Services With Nanorep Acquisition
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on INTU
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.