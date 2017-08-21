Market Overview

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Caterpillar Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2017 8:12am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth gave a bearish view on Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT). He said that the industrial stocks are very correlated and he showed several industrial names that broke its up-trend line. Only Caterpillar is trading above its trend line, and Worth believes that it is going to trade lower, along with the sector.

Mike Khouw is also bearish on the stock and he wants to buy the October 115/100 put spread for $3.66. The trade breaks even at $111.34 or 2.26 percent below the current stock price. If the stock closes 12.22 percent lower at the October expiration, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $11.34.

Posted-In: Carter Worth Mike KhouwAnalyst Color CNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

