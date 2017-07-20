From Amazon To Zynga: Your Internet Stock Q2 Preview And Morgan Stanley's Top Picks
As earnings season for the internet sector approaches, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak named his top picks.
Large-Cap Top Picks
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN): Overweight, $1,200 price target. Amazon’s scaling high margin revenues will raise gross profit estimates according to Nowak.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL): Overweight, $1,050 price target. Nowak is bullish on Google as he believes the market question on the EC Ruling and on Youtube are overdone. “We are ~3% ahead of Street 2Q GAAP EPS after adjusting for the ~$2.7bn EC charge recognized this quarter,” he said.
- Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN): Overweight, $2,100 price target. Three data sets show strong U.S. Booking.com traction.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI): Overweight, $67 PT. Nowak sees 26 percent upside to the Street’s Q2 adjusted EPS; he also expects “new details on Overwatch League structure/timing/accounting to advance eSports narrative and multiple.”
Small-Cap Picks
- Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA): Overweight, $3.70 price target.
- Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG): Overweight, $25 price target.
Cautious Picks
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR): Underweight, $10 price target. “We have not heard of any material change in advertiser intent to spend in the near term and continue to see negative revision risk to 2H:17 and 2018,” Nowak said.
- EBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY): Underweight, $28 price target. Nowak expects eBay to have to invest more to grow than the company initially expected, which limits upward revisions.
Latest Ratings for AMZN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Jul 2017
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
|Apr 2017
|Benchmark
|Reiterates
|Buy
|Buy
