Activision Shares Said To Have 'Strong Upward Bias' With These 4 Technical Indicators

Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2017 3:17pm   Comments
The strong fundamentals of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) are supported by technicals as well.

Needham analyst Laura Martin said shares have strong upward bias, with several positive technical indicators. Listing down the positive technical indicators, the analyst said:

  • Activision Blizzard shares are currently trading above their 50-day simple moving average and 20-day exponential moving average. A crossover of a stock above its moving average is seen as bullish signal.
  • Money flows into the stock have been mostly positive thus far in 2017.
  • Volumes traded have been relatively higher at current levels, signaling the conviction of buyers.
  • A MACD crossover looks like the shares are headed higher. A moving average convergence divergence, or MACD, is a momentum indicators, which is based on the relationship between two moving average, normally calculated as a subtraction of the 26-day EMA from the 12-day EMA. If the shorter-term EMA crossed over the longer-term EMA, it's considered a bullish signal.

ATVI Chart

ATVI Source: Y Charts

Fundamental Strength

Needham noted that the company's addressable market is growing 16 percent year-over-year, as mobile games and fremium business models attract new types of gamers. Additionally, revenue/player is rising 6 percent and churn is dipping 4 percent, the firm added.

"Margins are rising 200-300 basis points/year as physical disks transition to digital downloads," Needham said. "We are optimistic about ATVI's near-term sequels, which should drive Christmas gift-giving (including Overwatch) and ATVI's $1B share buyback (limits investor risk) and 15% dividend increase."

As such, Needham initiated coverage of Activision Blizzard with a Buy rating and $75 price target.

Latest Ratings for ATVI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017NeedhamInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Apr 2017Pacific CrestReinstatesOverweightOverweight
Feb 2017Hilliard LyonsDowngradesNeutralUnderperform

