Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Magellan Midstream Riding The Wave Of Rising US Oil Exports

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2017 10:36am   Comments
Share:
Related MMP
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 22, 2017
Watch These 3 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Analysts at UBS turned bullish on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP), a limited partnership engaged in the transportation, storage, and distribution of crude, gasoline, and diesel fuel amid a surge in oil exports from the United States.

The firm's Shneur Gershuni upgraded Magellan Midstream's stock from Neutral to Buy with an unchanged $82 price target.

American energy companies are benefiting from a 1,600 percent surge in oil exports over the past four years after the U.S. Congress removed a four-decade old ban on crude experts, Gershuni noted in his report. Meanwhile, domestic oil production continues to ramp and companies are seeing improvements in extraction costs. This trend benefits Magellan Midstream, especially as it's evaluating opportunities in Galena Park and Pasadena Marine where it has a "firm and shadow backlog" of several attractive projects.

Magellan Midstream is expected to provide an update in its second-quarter earnings report (August 2) for information on the expansion of the BridgeTex pipeline.

Also, the next phases for Seabrook and Pasadena serve as potential catalysts for the stock but funding "could be a question" given management's history of not issuing equity.

Finally, Magellan Midstream's stock valuation as measured by 2017E EV/EBITDA and P/DCF remains a premium versus some of its peers but has contracted as of late which makes the stock more attractive at current levels, the analyst concluded.

Latest Ratings for MMP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017BarclaysDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Jul 2017UBSUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jul 2017MizuhoDowngradesNeutralUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MMP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Galena Park Magellan Midstream Oil oil exports Pasadena MarineAnalyst Color Upgrades Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MMP)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 22, 2017
Watch These 3 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From June 20
Jim Cramer Weighs In On NextEra Energy, American Outdoor And Kinder Morgan
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on MMP
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.