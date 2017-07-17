Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

At This Valuation, RH Risks Outweigh A Compelling Story
Ezra Schwarzbaum , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2017 12:15pm   Comments
Share:
At This Valuation, RH Risks Outweigh A Compelling Story
Related RH
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2017
Stocks Climb Into Closing Bell; Microsoft, Wal-Mart Lead Dow (Investor's Business Daily)

Bank of America reinstated coverage on RH (NYSE: RH) with an Underperform rating and $54 price target.

Analyst Curtis Nagle believes the company’s risk profile is greatly increased, and sees a base case downside potential of 19 percent, which could go as low as 61 percent. The upside scenario would see a 38 percent rise in share price.

Short-Term Risk

Nagle is concerned by RH’s $1 billion buyback this year, which is primarily funded by debt and the sale of marketable securities.

The method is “overly aggressive” and an “imprudent use” of capital which leaves little room for execution missteps, according to Nagle.

The analyst noted that 42 percent of shares were short as of the end of June and half of all shares have been repurchased, increasing the possibility of a short squeeze.

That said, the buyback could be an indication from the company that earnings serve up good news for investors, and Nagle’s estimates could be too low.

See Also: What's Going On With RH?

Long-Term Potential

“We see RH as one of the few compelling [long-term] growth stories in home furnishings,” said Nagle, despite its current standing.

Nagle’s faith in the company stems from its positioning between the “fragmented high end design segment” and larger national brands.

“RH has created a truly differentiated and engaging retail experience,” said Nagle. That experience will be key in fending off e-commerce.

Nagle also likes the company’s move away from frequent promotions, opting instead for a membership discount model.

Follow along with rating changes and company news in real-time with Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for RH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017KeyBancDowngradesOverweightSector Weight
Jun 2017Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy
May 2017Gordon HaskettInitiates Coverage OnHold

View More Analyst Ratings for RH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Curtis NagleAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RH)

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2017
12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 13
Snap Once Again Atop The Short-Seller Favorites List
Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on RH
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.