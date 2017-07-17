Following recent discussions with Tableau Software Inc's (NYSE: DATA) key partners, Bank of America analyst Brad Sills sees sales execution accelerating in Q2, pushing him to name Tableau a top pick. Sills maintained his Buy rating and $76 price target.

Growth Drivers For Tableau Shares

Going forward, Sills sees an accelerating number of server and desktop subscribers, desktop license users, and service license users. Tableau should also continue to gain enterprise traction according to Sills.

These factors pushed Sills to see upside to his Q2 estimates. Additionally, he highlighted, “with the stock trading below the near-term FCF growth rate, we believe that the market is underappreciating Tableau’s growth potential.”

Currently, the 12 best performing analyst on TipRanks have an average price target of $61.33 and a consensus Moderate Buy rating on Tableau.

