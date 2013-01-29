UPDATE: Compass Point Downgrades NCR Corporation to Neutral on Risk/Reward

Compass Point downgraded NCR Corporation

NCR

from Buy to Neutral and reiterated the $30.00 price target. Compass Point commented, "Since the October low the shares have appreciated ~32%. Following the strong run since October we are downgrading our rating to Neutral. Our $30 price target remains unchanged. While we remain optimistic heading into FY'13 forecasting 12% revenue growth to $6.5 billion driven by recent acquisitions of Retalix and Radiant Systems and see both FCPA resolution and reduced pension complexity as potential catalysts for improved sentiment, we hold to our $30 price target as fair and subsequently view the current risk/reward to be unattractive." NCR Corporation closed at $28 on Monday.