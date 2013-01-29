ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Topeka Capital Markets Downgrades Vmware to Equal-Weight on Macro Deterioration

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 29, 2013 8:32 AM | 1 min read
Topeka Capital Markets downgraded Vmware
VMW
from Overweight to Equalweight. Topeka Capital Markets commented, "Last night, VMware delivered better than expected 4Q12 revenue and profits; however, the Company offered up a soft 1Q13 outlook due to a weakening macro environment. The weakness in licensing sales during the first half of 2013 is expected to drive a softer than expected year for licensing revenues, which we find a bit concerning given the recent launch of vCloud Suite 5.1. The macro tone and financial outlook was troubling and we believe the stock could be vulnerable to more downside in the coming weeks." Vmware closed at $98.32 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Topeka Capital MarketsAnalyst ColorDowngradesAnalyst Ratings