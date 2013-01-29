ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Bank of America Downgrades BT Group plc to Neutral on Cost and Revenue Headwinds

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 29, 2013 8:29 AM | 1 min read
Bank of America downgraded BT Group plc
BT
from Buy to Neutral and lowers the price objective to $41.87. Bank of America noted, "BT has been a turnaround situation, with management - successfully so far - turning around free cashflow in its Global Services division and defending its traditional revenues against tough competition. The company has aggressively reduced headcount, however cost cutting will become harder to achieve. With revenues not reaching an inflection point yet, management may now prioratise projects to accelerate revenue growth (higher capex or opex), potentially putting pressure on FCF generation." BT Group plc closed at $39.88 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Bank of AmericaAnalyst ColorDowngradesAnalyst Ratings