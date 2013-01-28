ñol

UPDATE: Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating, Raises PT on Teradyne

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 2:32 PM | 1 min read
In a report published Monday, Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating on Teradyne
TER
, and slightly raised its price target from $18.00 to $19.00. Citigroup noted, “TER reported Dec-Q results with revs/adj EPS of $248M/$0.06 vs. our $250M/break-even and Street's $247M/$0.01. Semitest sales were $184M (down 41% qq), system test $40M (up 18% qq), and LitePoint wireless test $24M (down 80% qq). Mar-Q revs/adj EPS guide of $270M/$0.03 was significantly lower than our $379M/$0.33 and Street's $322M/$0.17 due to a more gradual recovery in semitest and LitePoint sales so far vs. last year's seasonality.” Teradyne closed on Friday at $16.56.

