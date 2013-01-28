ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Sterne Agee Reiterates Neutral Rating, Raises PT on KeyCorp

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 2:31 PM | 1 min read
In a report published Monday, Sterne Agee reiterated its Neutral rating on KeyCorp
KEY
, and slightly raised its price target from $9.00 to $10.00. Sterne Agee noted, “Waning credit leverage, negative operating leverage, and a challenging 1H13 outlook effectively took the wind out of KEY's sails. Moreover, heavy investment spend, particularly ongoing tech investments and a challenging revenue environment, will undoubtedly challenge management to hit its targeted efficiency goal of 60-65% by early '14. While not expensive, more progress is needed on the profitability front to get more aggressive on the shares at current levels in our view. Neutral.” KeyCorp closed on Friday at $9.29.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Sterne AgeeAnalyst ColorPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings