ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: J.P. Morgan Reiterates Neutral Rating, Raises PT on Boston Scientific Corporation

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 1:18 PM | 1 min read
In a report published Monday, J.P. Morgan reiterated its Neutral rating on Boston Scientific Corporation
BSX
, and slightly raised its price target from $6.50 to $7.00. J.P. Morgan noted, “While we see no easy fixes to Boston's challenges, there are strategic options that we believe could be implemented to create value for shareholders. Arguably the easiest and most immediate of these would be for the Board to authorize a substantial dividend. Value could also be unlocked by separating the company's growth assets (Endoscopy, Urology, and Neuro) from its Cardiovascular franchises. With CEO Mike Mahoney now settling into his new role following a protracted leadership transition, we will be looking for signs that management is receptive to these types of measures. In the meantime, with upside from current levels limited, in our view, we rate BSX shares Neutral.” Boston Scientific Corporation closed on Friday at $6.86.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: J.P. MorganAnalyst ColorPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings