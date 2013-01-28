Benchmark Company Reiterates Buy Rating, $16 PT on Nexstar Broadcasting Group

In a report published Monday, Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating and $16.00 price target on Nexstar Broadcasting Group

NXST

. Benchmark Company noted, “We believe shares of Nexstar (NXST-Buy) remain modestly priced given a strong projected outlook, an increase in share liquidity from the recently announced ABRY share sale, and 4% dividend yield based on the recently announced $0.12 quarterly dividend slated to begin in 1Q13. Proforma for the Newport and subsequent acquisitions, we project 2013 revenues of $486 million, up 29% y/y, with adjusted EBITDA of $175 million and fully diluted EPS of $0.93. Free cash flow could reach $96 million. Based on our 2013 estimates, shares of Nexstar trade at 7.5x 2013 EV/EBITDA and 4.5x 2013 projected free cash flow per share. We raise our target price to $16 based on a multiple of 8x 2013E EBITDA.” Nexstar Broadcasting Group closed on Friday at $14.04.