ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: ISI Group Reiterates Buy Rating, Raises PT on DIRECTV

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 12:35 PM | 1 min read
In a report published Monday, ISI Group reiterated its Buy rating on DIRECTV
DTV
, and raised its price target from $61.00 to $63.00. ISI Group noted, “It's that time of the year again when we attempt to divine which Pay TV operators have raised video prices, and by how much. Although rate increases are year-round phenomena, a majority of rate increases take place at the start of the year (in conjunction with carriage deal expirations that tend to aggregate around the New Year). It is easiest to monitor the bulk of the occasions when a pay-TV provider raises rates nation-wide. However, it is more challenging to track the selective rate increases across different regions.” DIRECTV closed on Friday at $53.65.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ISI GroupAnalyst ColorPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings