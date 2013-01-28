UPDATE: ISI Group Reiterates Buy Rating, Raises PT on DIRECTV

In a report published Monday, ISI Group reiterated its Buy rating on DIRECTV

, and raised its price target from $61.00 to $63.00. ISI Group noted, “It's that time of the year again when we attempt to divine which Pay TV operators have raised video prices, and by how much. Although rate increases are year-round phenomena, a majority of rate increases take place at the start of the year (in conjunction with carriage deal expirations that tend to aggregate around the New Year). It is easiest to monitor the bulk of the occasions when a pay-TV provider raises rates nation-wide. However, it is more challenging to track the selective rate increases across different regions.” DIRECTV closed on Friday at $53.65.