UPDATE: BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Rogers Communication to Outperform on Improved Outlook

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 11:26 AM | 1 min read
BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rogers Communication
RCI
from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $47.00 to $52.50. BMO Capital Markets commented, "Rogers is the largest wireless operator in Canada and we believe the outlook for incumbent carriers is attractive. We expect a positive shift in sentiment toward cable operators this year as they absorb IPTV competition and investors focus on their long-term broadband advantage. Finally, we expect attractive free cash flow from Rogers over our forecast period. All in, it seems to us the worst of competitive and regulatory threats has passed, or at least peaked, for Rogers. We expect a continued turn in sentiment on the name, and gradual multiple expansion." Rogers Communication closed at $46.26 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BMO Capital MarketsAnalyst ColorUpgradesIntraday UpdateAnalyst Ratings