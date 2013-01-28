ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating, Raises PT on Covidien plc

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 10:52 AM | 1 min read
In a report published Monday, Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating on Covidien plc
COV
, and raised its price target from $64.00 to $71.00. Citigroup noted, “While COV's overall market comments were relatively unchanged – there was slightly more positive commentary on the US but slightly worse for Southern Europe – the company feels good about its ability to gain share and continue to grow at higher rates in the EMs. In addition, COV now expects its generic Concerta launch to add over $100MM in sales to F2013 vs. our prior estimate of $60MM. We are upping our F2013 sales forecast by $90MM, to $12.54B (+5.2% organic), but only raising EPS by $0.03 as we: 1) expect COV to spend over half of the upside and 2) are holding a conservative outlook in front of the dilutive spin of the Mallinckrodt business. Our target price moves up to $71 from $64 on a higher peer group valuation and slightly higher relative premium.” Covidien plc closed on Friday at $62.28.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CitigroupAnalyst ColorPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings