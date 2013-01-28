ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: ISI Group Reiterates Neutral Rating, Raises PT on Covance

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 10:37 AM | 1 min read
In a report published Monday, ISI Group reiterated its Neutral rating on Covance
CVD
, and raised its price target from $60.50 to $69.50. ISI Group noted, “Covance posted solid 4Q results, with continued strong momentum in Late Stage countering ongoing softness from Early Stage. Management initiated FY13 EPS guidance of $2.85-$3.15 (in-line with investor expectations) with the high end of the range representing continued outperformance in Late Stage and a return to modest growth in Early Stage and the low end of the range representing a meaningful decline in Early Stage or an increase in large order cancellations in Clinical Development / Central Lab. In 1Q?13, CVD expects solid performance from CD / CL to be tempered by seasonal softness in Toxicology and the impact of ongoing IT investments. These factors, in concert with a sequential slowdown in Discovery Services during 1H should drive slower growth in 1Q, while IT initiatives should benefit y-o-y comps in 2H. Given improved execution and clearer visibility to an operating margin recovery (inclusive of restructuring), we are raising our PT from $60.50 to $69.50. We are also reiterating our Neutral rating as we would argue that at current levels, shares have already baked in the enthusiasm surrounding EPS trajectory.” Covance closed on Friday at $67.20.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ISI GroupAnalyst ColorPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings