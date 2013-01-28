ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating, $35 PT on Facebook

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 10:32 AM | 28 seconds read
In a report published Monday, Bank of America reiterated its Buy rating and $35.00 price target on Facebook
FB
. Bank of America noted, “FB is an investment in increasing social and mobile Internet usage, and also offers exposure to growing Internet usage in emerging markets. Driven by user growth, new product offerings, and new ad formats, we expect FB to gain share in advertising markets and grow 30% over the next 3 yrs, which warrants a premium valuation to its Internet peers.” Facebook closed on Friday at $31.54.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Bank of AmericaAnalyst ColorReiterationAnalyst Ratings