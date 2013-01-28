ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: KeyBanc Downgrades Materion Corp. to Hold, Removes PT

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 10:32 AM | 1 min read
In a report published Monday, KeyBanc downgraded its rating on Materion Corp.
MTRN
from Buy to Hold, and removed its $30.00 price target. KeyBanc noted, “We are downgrading shares of Materion Corporation (MTRN-NYSE) to HOLD from BUY as investors have begun to better acknowledge the Company's progress with Performance Alloys mix management, end market diversification, and potential 2013 GAAP EPS improvement from reduced consolidation/beryllium start-up headwinds. Since our upgrade on November 29, 2011, MTRN shares have returned 30% vs. the S&P 500 and the Steel Market Vectors Index (SLX-NYSE) of +26% and +3%, respectively. Risk-reward at present levels also appears more balanced via potential for an extended recovery in consumer electronics (25-30% of value-added sales), including malaise around growth momentum at Apple (AAPL-NASDAQ; Not Covered), a more challenging U.S. defense market (10-15% of value-added sales), likely destocking in oil/gas markets, and more tepid global macro momentum.” Materion Corp. closed on Friday at $27.49.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: KeyBancAnalyst ColorDowngradesAnalyst Ratings