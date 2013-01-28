ñol

UPDATE: Jefferies Reiterates Hold Rating, Raises PT on Covance

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 9:31 AM | 27 seconds read
In a report published Monday, Jefferies reiterated its Hold rating on Covance
CVD
, and raised its price target from $52.00 to $68.00. Jefferies noted, “The call was positive, with much of the focus on Central Lab and the outlook there, followed by Clinical. Bookings support continued growth, and margins appear sustainable barring cancellations or an uncharacteristic, aggressive strategic deal. Early Dev's underperformance and low visibility doesn't drag growth nearly as much now. The catch: the market clearly saw this coming.” Covance closed on Friday at $67.61.

