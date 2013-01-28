ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Jefferies Reiterates Buy Rating, Raises PT on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 9:05 AM | 1 min read
In a report published Monday, Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating on Kulicke and Soffa Industries
KLIC
, and raised its price target from $15.00 to $18.00. Jefferies noted, “We believe that a cyclical trough is often a good buying opportunity. This time out, K&S' cost containment programme ($95m sales as breakeven), debt-free balance sheet (net cash $440m) and ongoing copper migration (30%+ of installed base) help to support profitability even in this tight DecQ. We continue to believe in cyclical FY13 recovery and thus reiterate our Buy recommendation but raise our PT to $18.” Kulicke and Soffa Industries closed on Friday at $12.59.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: JefferiesAnalyst ColorPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings