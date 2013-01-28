UPDATE: JP Morgan Downgrades Southern Copper Corporation to Neutral on Dividend Outlook

JP Morgan downgraded Southern Copper Corporation

from Overweight to Neutral and maintained the $41.50 price target JP Morgan noted, "We are downgrading SCCO shares to N from OW as we believe the valuation appears full after the recent 24% run since mid-November, with the dividend announcement being a catalyst as it is likely to disappoint investors. In our view, investors see SCCO as a growth story with dividend yield, especially after the recent $1.5B bond offering, but the rather cautious dividend payout should serve a minor blow to it. We are trimming down our dividend yield expectations for SCCO to 3.8% and 4.9%, vs. 5.5% and 7.1%, respectively." Southern Copper Corporation closed at $41.25 on Friday.