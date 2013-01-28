ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Deutsche Bank Initiates Youku Tudou at Buy on Mobile-Driven Margin Improvement

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 8:57 AM | 1 min read
Deutsche Bank initiated Youku Tudou
YOKU
with a Buy rating and a $29.56 price target. Deutsche Bank noted, "We expect pricing disparity between online video and offline TV stations, along with multiple other drivers, will drive top-line to grow 50% CAGR from 2012-2015 with consistent margin improvement. Given the current cost structure and market dynamic, we expect 43ppt margin improvement over the next three years with GM to reach 53% and non-GAAP OM to hit 22% in 2015. We initiate with Buy and a target price of USD29.56." Youku Tudou closed at $22.60 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Deutsche BankAnalyst ColorInitiationPre-Market OutlookAnalyst Ratings